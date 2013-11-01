Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage labor ordinance

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published November 1, 2013 at 5:29 PM AKDT

The key players in the Anchorage labor law debate join us in the studio for a round table discussion: Mayor Dan Sullivan, Assembly chair Ernie Hall, Assembly member Elvi Gray-Jackson, and Gerard Asselin, the President of the Coalition on Municipal Unions. Last spring Sullivan and Hall proposed an ordinance limiting the power of employee unions. A referendum to overturn the ordinance is before the courts and, recently, the Assembly changed its mind and voted to repeal, only to be blocked by the mayor's veto.  Join us for a civil discussion on a tough issue.

GUESTS:

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 6, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 6, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)

