Thyroid Disease

One of only two pediatric endocrinologists in Alaska, Dr. Matthew Benson specializes in the treatment of pediatric hormone disorders. Pediatric hormone disorders affect growth and development during all stages of childhood and adolescence. Dr. Benson is skilled in treating thyroid gland problems, growth disorders, early or delayed puberty, diabetes, obesity, low blood sugar, and disorders associated with Vitamin D deficiency. He joins Dr. Woodard on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.

HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Dr. Matthew Benson, Providence Pediatric Sub specialty Clinic

LIVE BROADCAST: October 21, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: October 21, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

