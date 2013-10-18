Celtic New Year is something like Halloween, but more serious, a night when the veil between two worlds is lifted and ancestors may be in touch. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll learn about this tradition, and its 25th annual celebration in Anchorage, which is coming up, with members of the Irish and Scottish communities.

Listen Now

GUESTS:



LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 23, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 23, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE