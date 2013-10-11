Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Murder on the Nile at VPA

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published October 11, 2013 at 1:13 PM AKDT

Murder on the Nile's Todd Broste

There's been a Murder on the Nile and no one's talking. Well, except for Todd Broste and Bethany Lawson, two actors from Valley Performing Arts production of the Agatha Christie murder mystery playing in Wasilla October 25th through November 10th. Listen this week on Stage Talk as they try not to give away too many clues as to who dun it.

Listen Now

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 


  • Bethany Lawson, Actor, VPA's Murder on the Nile

  • Todd Broste, Actor, VPA's Murder on the Nile

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday October 11th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com
