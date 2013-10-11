Murder on the Nile at VPA
There's been a Murder on the Nile and no one's talking. Well, except for Todd Broste and Bethany Lawson, two actors from Valley Performing Arts production of the Agatha Christie murder mystery playing in Wasilla October 25th through November 10th. Listen this week on Stage Talk as they try not to give away too many clues as to who dun it.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday October 11th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
