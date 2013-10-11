Allison Warden and Liz Medicine Crow
They come from different parts of the state and from different Alaska Native communities. One is trained as a lawyer and labors as a policy thinker and influencer. The other is an artist who writes and performs work she hopes will stimulate conversations about difficult topics.
These two women may come at their work from different angles, but Liz Medicine Crow and Allison Warden are both leaders reaching for a bright future for all Native people. We'll hear about their work, their satisfactions and achievements, as well as the challenges they see ahead when they join host Kathleen McCoy on the next Hometown Alaska.
GUESTS: (in the studio)
- Liz Medicine Crow, Tlingit and Haida, First Alaskans Institute president/CEO
- Allison Warden, Inupiat Eskimo performance artist
LINKS:
- First Alaskans Institute
- Liz Medicine Crow, bio
- Alaska Native Dialogues on Racial Equity, First Alaskans Institute
- Allison Warden a.k.a. AKU-MATU
- Allison Warden, TEDx Anchorage, 'A Way to Inspire Conversation,'You Tube
- AKU-MATU, You Tube
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 16, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 16, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)
