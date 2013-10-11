Allison Warden and Liz Medicine Crow

They come from different parts of the state and from different Alaska Native communities. One is trained as a lawyer and labors as a policy thinker and influencer. The other is an artist who writes and performs work she hopes will stimulate conversations about difficult topics.

These two women may come at their work from different angles, but Liz Medicine Crow and Allison Warden are both leaders reaching for a bright future for all Native people. We'll hear about their work, their satisfactions and achievements, as well as the challenges they see ahead when they join host Kathleen McCoy on the next Hometown Alaska.

Liz Medicine Crow , Tlingit and Haida, First Alaskans Institute president/CEO

Allison Warden, Inupiat Eskimo performance artist

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 16, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 16, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)

