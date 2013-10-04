The Mat-Su Ferry
The advanced-design ferry Susitna was supposed to connect Anchorage and Mat-Su's Point MacKenzie, but after spending $78 million on the vessel, no landing docks have ever been built and the ship has become a costly white elephant. On the next Hometown, Alaska host Charles Wohlforth and his guests will talk about how Mat-Su taxpayers to got in this difficult situation, and the options being discussed to deal with the cost.
GUESTS:
- John Moosey, Borough Manager, Mat-Su Borough
- Warren Keogh, Assembly Member, Mat-Su Borough
- Lisa Demer, reporter, Anchorage Daily News
LINKS:
- Update on the ferry issue from Anchorage Daily News, September 6, 2013
- Specification, photos and other details from the ship's designers
- The Susitna on Wikipedia
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 9, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 9, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)
SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast