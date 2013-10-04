Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Mat-Su Ferry

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published October 4, 2013 at 4:15 PM AKDT
Ferry Susitna.

The advanced-design ferry Susitna was supposed to connect Anchorage and Mat-Su's Point MacKenzie, but after spending $78 million on the vessel, no landing docks have ever been built and the ship has become a costly white elephant. On the next Hometown, Alaska host Charles Wohlforth and his guests will talk about how Mat-Su taxpayers to got in this difficult situation, and the options being discussed to deal with the cost.

GUESTS: 

LINKS:

