The Affordable Care Act in Alaska, Part 2

Discussion on the Affordable Care Act continues this week on Line One with particular focus on how these programs affect Alaska Natives, individuals with Veteran’s benefits or Medicare, and how the first week of the Exchanged fared.

Valerie Davidson , Senior Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

, Senior Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Cherise Fowler, Alaska Primary Care Association Outreach & Enrollment Coordinator

HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

LIVE BROADCAST: October 7, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: October 7, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

