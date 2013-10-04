The Affordable Care Act in Alaska, Part 2
Discussion on the Affordable Care Act continues this week on Line One with particular focus on how these programs affect Alaska Natives, individuals with Veteran’s benefits or Medicare, and how the first week of the Exchanged fared.
The previously scheduled program on The Austism Center for Alaska has been cancelled.
- Valerie Davidson, Senior Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
- Cherise Fowler, Alaska Primary Care Association Outreach & Enrollment Coordinator
LINKS:
- ANTHC: The Affordable Care Act & You
- VA: Affordable Care and You
- Centers for Medicare & Medicaid: Affordable Care Act
- Kaiser Family Foundation: Sobsidy Calcualtor
- Enroll Alaska
- Alaska 2 - 1 - 1
- The Affordable Care Act: What Your Family Needs to Know
- Healthycare.gov: What is the Marketplace in my state?
- Line One: The Affordable Care Act and Health Insurance Exchange for Alaskans (30 Sept 2013)
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
LIVE BROADCAST: October 7, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: October 7, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
