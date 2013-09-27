The Affordable Care Act and Health Insurance Exchange for Alaskans
Alaskans can apply for health insurance through the Federal Government administered Health Insurance Exchange starting October 1 for coverage beginning January 1, 2014. On the next Line One, host Dr. Woodard and his guests from United Way Anchorage and Alaska Primary Care Association will review what Alaskans need to know about the Affordable Care Act and the Health Insurance Exchange.
RESOURCES:
- Healthcare.gov
- Video: Healthcare.gov: The Marketplace for Individuals & Families
- Healthchildren.org
- Healthycare.gov: What is the Marketplace in my state?
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
- Sue Brogan, United Way of Anchorage
- Joan Fisher, United Way of Anchorage
- Nancy Merriman, Alaska Primary Care Association
LIVE BROADCAST: September 30, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: September 30, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
