It's one of the most visited places in Anchorage, but how many visitors to Point Woronzof know it was once an important Dena'ina fish camp? This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to a presentation given at the Cook Inlet Historical Society about "Recent Developments in Dena'ina Recognition in Southcentral Alaska." Learn what Potter Marsh, Fire Island, Campbell Creek and Glen Alps meant to Anchorage's original residents and how those stories are being recognized today.

Listen Now

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, October 1, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 1, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKERS:





James A. Fall , Division of Subsistence, Alaska Department of Fish and Game

, Division of Subsistence, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Aaron Leggett , Anchorage Museum



, Anchorage Museum Steve Langdon, professor of Antropoligy, University of Alaska Anchorage

RECORDED: September 19, 2013 at the Anchorage Museum

HOST: Cook Inlet Historical Society



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear onAddressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via e-mail, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE