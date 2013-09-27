Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Hamming it up with Stage Talk

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published September 27, 2013 at 1:43 PM AKDT

A couple of HAMS, or Homeless Actors of Mat-Su show up this week to talk about their company and what shows they have for the upcoming year. Join Thomas G. Jacobs and Mathew Firmin from the Valley on this week's Stage Talk.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 


  • Thomas G. Jacobs, Actor, HAMS

  • Mathew Firmin, Director, HAMS

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 27, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com
