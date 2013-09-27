Hamming it up with Stage Talk

A couple of HAMS, or Homeless Actors of Mat-Su show up this week to talk about their company and what shows they have for the upcoming year. Join Thomas G. Jacobs and Mathew Firmin from the Valley on this week's Stage Talk.



Listen Now

HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

Jean Paal theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Thomas G. Jacobs , Actor, HAMS



, Actor, HAMS Mathew Firmin, Director, HAMS

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 27, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.