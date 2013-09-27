Hamming it up with Stage Talk
A couple of HAMS, or Homeless Actors of Mat-Su show up this week to talk about their company and what shows they have for the upcoming year. Join Thomas G. Jacobs and Mathew Firmin from the Valley on this week's Stage Talk.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 27, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.