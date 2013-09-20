The First Stars in the Universe
2011 Nobel Laureate, Brian P. Schmidt graduated from Bartlett High School in Anchorage in 1985. Today he is an astrophysicist and professor at The Australian National University Mount Stromlo Observatory and Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics where he is known for his research in using supernovae as cosmological probes. Recently, Dr. Schmidt returned to Anchorage to discuss his most recent discoveries related to "The First Stars in the Universe."
- Addressing Alaskans with Brian Schmidt July 2012: Surveying My Life: Journeys from Alaska and the Southern Sky
BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, September 24, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 24, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
SPEAKER: Dr. Brian P. Schmidt, astrophysicist, 2011 Nobel Laureate, professor at The Australian National University Mount Stromlo Observatory and Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics
RECORDED: July 29, 2013 at UAA
HOST: UAA Honors College
