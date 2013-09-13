This week Addressing Alaskans, listen to Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan's annual State of the City address to the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce, recorded on Monday. He reviews projects nearing completion including a new fire station and coastal trail improvements. He also previews future plans for Ship Creek and the former Anchorage armory site.



SPEAKER: Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan

RECORDED: September 16, 2013 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce

EVENT: Monday Forum



