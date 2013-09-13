Preventing Medical Errors
One in three hospital patients are accidentally harmed every year in U.S. hospitals. The risks include hospital acquired infections, blood clots, falls and fractures, medication and surgical errors. Our guest on the next Line One: Your Health Connection, Karen Curtiss, is working to help patients learn how to help prevent medical accidents.
WEB RESOURCES:
- Safe and Sound in the Hospital by Karen Curtiss
- A Patient’s Guide: How To Stay Safe In a Hospital
- Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ)
- Partnership for Patient Safety (P4PS)
- Campaign Zero
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST: Karen Curtiss, author, Safe & Sound in the Hospital
LIVE BROADCAST: September 16, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: September 16, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
