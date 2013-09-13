Cyrano's Theatre Company presents La Bête

Director Bill Fabris stops by Stage Talk to pay an homage to the great French playwright Molière as Cyrano's prepares to present the hilarious play La Bête by David Hirson opening September 13th and running through October 6th.

Jean Paal , theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUEST:





Bill Fabris, Director, La Bête at Cyrano's Theatre Company

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 13, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

