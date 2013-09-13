Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Cyrano's Theatre Company presents La Bête

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published September 13, 2013 at 2:00 PM AKDT

Director Bill Fabris stops by Stage Talk to pay an homage to the great French playwright Molière as Cyrano's prepares to present the hilarious play La Bête by David Hirson opening September 13th and running through October 6th.

HOSTS:

GUEST: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 13, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
