Cyrano's Theatre Company presents La Bête
Director Bill Fabris stops by Stage Talk to pay an homage to the great French playwright Molière as Cyrano's prepares to present the hilarious play La Bête by David Hirson opening September 13th and running through October 6th.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUEST:
- Bill Fabris, Director, La Bête at Cyrano's Theatre Company
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 13, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.