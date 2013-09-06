VPA's Brigadoon makes an appearance
Catch Vally Performing Arts' actor Joe Irvine as he gives listeners a taste of his Scottish brogue while talking about the upcoming production of Lerner and Loewe's enchanting musical, Brigidoon opening Friday, September 6th and running through October 6th in Wasilla.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUEST:
- Joe Irvine, Actor (Archie Beaton) in Brigadoon Valley Performing Arts
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 6, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
