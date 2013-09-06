Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
VPA's Brigadoon makes an appearance

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published September 6, 2013 at 2:42 PM AKDT

Catch Vally Performing Arts' actor Joe Irvine as he gives listeners a taste of his Scottish brogue while talking about the upcoming production of Lerner and Loewe's enchanting musical, Brigidoon opening Friday, September 6th and running through October 6th in Wasilla.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 6, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
