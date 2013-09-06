VPA's Brigadoon makes an appearance

Catch Vally Performing Arts' actor Joe Irvine as he gives listeners a taste of his Scottish brogue while talking about the upcoming production of Lerner and Loewe's enchanting musical, Brigidoon opening Friday, September 6th and running through October 6th in Wasilla.



Listen Now

HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

Jean Paal theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUEST:





Joe Irvine, Actor (Archie Beaton) in Brigadoon Valley Performing Arts

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 6, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE