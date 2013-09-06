"It's no longer about pre-existing conditions and health forms, it's now about getting educated about the Affordable Care Act" says Josh Weinstein of Northrim Benefits Group. This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to his talk entitled, "Making Sense of the Affordable Care Act" recorded at the Healthcare Education Series hosted by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce. His group will launch Enroll Alaska on October 1.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, September 10, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 10, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER:





Josh Weinstein , Northrim Benefits Group

, Northrim Benefits Group Tyann Boling, Enroll Alaska, Northrim Benefits Group

RECORDED: August 19, 2013 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce

EVENT: Monday Forum, Healthcare Education Series



