Night Music: August 31, 2013

Alaska Public Media | By Kirk Waldhaus
Published September 1, 2013 at 2:00 AM AKDT

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus.  All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

This Time the Dream’s On Me
Marian McPartland / Arlen, Mercer
Live at Maybeck Recital Hall
Concord CCD-4460
3:32

A Fine Romance
Marian McPartland / Fields, Kern
Live at Maybeck Recital Hall
Concord CCD-4460
2:58

Willow Weep for Me
Marian McPartland / Ronell
Live at Maybeck Recital Hall
Concord CCD-4460
5:27

Twilight World
Marian McPartland
Live at Maybeck Recital Hall
Concord CCD-4460
4:06

Prelude to a Kiss
Marian McPartland / Gordon, Mills, Ellington
Live at Maybeck Recital Hall
Concord CCD-4460
5:06

My Funny Valentine
Marian McPartland / Rodgers, Hart
Live at Maybeck Recital Hall
Concord CCD-4460
5:12

Confirmation
Chiz Harris Quartet / Parker
Confirmation
Cexton 4321
11:07

Rainbow Mist
Coleman Hawkins
Rainbow Mist
Delmark 459
2:55

Salt Peanuts
Coleman Hawkins
Rainbow Mist
Delmark 459
2:53

Lemon Drop
Duffy Jackson
Swing! Swing! Swing!
Milestone MCD-9233-2
4:47

No Time Shuffle
Duffy Jackson
Swing! Swing! Swing!
Milestone MCD-9233-2
5:15

 

9:00 – 10:00

Blues in the Night
Mark Elf / Arlen
New York Cats
JBR 0005
7:04

Stompin’ at the Savoy
Mark Elf / Arlen
New York Cats
JBR 0005
6:54

A Song for Love
McCoy Tyner
McCoy Tyner and the Latin All-stars
Telarc CD-83462
10:30

La Habana Sol
McCoy Tyner
McCoy Tyner and the Latin All-stars
Telarc CD-83462
8:33

I Do It For Your Love
Toots Thielemans / Simon
The Silver Collection
825 086-2
3:32

My Little Suede Shoes
Toots Thielemans / Parker
The Silver Collection
825 086-2
6:39

The Way You Look Tonight
Brad Mehldau
The Art of the Trio
Warner 2-46848-A
12:33
