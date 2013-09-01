Night Music: August 31, 2013

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

This Time the Dream’s On Me

Marian McPartland / Arlen, Mercer

Live at Maybeck Recital Hall

Concord CCD-4460

3:32

A Fine Romance

Marian McPartland / Fields, Kern

Live at Maybeck Recital Hall

Concord CCD-4460

2:58

Willow Weep for Me

Marian McPartland / Ronell

Live at Maybeck Recital Hall

Concord CCD-4460

5:27

Twilight World

Marian McPartland

Live at Maybeck Recital Hall

Concord CCD-4460

4:06

Prelude to a Kiss

Marian McPartland / Gordon, Mills, Ellington

Live at Maybeck Recital Hall

Concord CCD-4460

5:06

My Funny Valentine

Marian McPartland / Rodgers, Hart

Live at Maybeck Recital Hall

Concord CCD-4460

5:12

Confirmation

Chiz Harris Quartet / Parker

Confirmation

Cexton 4321

11:07

Rainbow Mist

Coleman Hawkins

Rainbow Mist

Delmark 459

2:55

Salt Peanuts

Coleman Hawkins

Rainbow Mist

Delmark 459

2:53

Lemon Drop

Duffy Jackson

Swing! Swing! Swing!

Milestone MCD-9233-2

4:47

No Time Shuffle

Duffy Jackson

Swing! Swing! Swing!

Milestone MCD-9233-2

5:15

9:00 – 10:00

Blues in the Night

Mark Elf / Arlen

New York Cats

JBR 0005

7:04

Stompin’ at the Savoy

Mark Elf / Arlen

New York Cats

JBR 0005

6:54

A Song for Love

McCoy Tyner

McCoy Tyner and the Latin All-stars

Telarc CD-83462

10:30

La Habana Sol

McCoy Tyner

McCoy Tyner and the Latin All-stars

Telarc CD-83462

8:33

I Do It For Your Love

Toots Thielemans / Simon

The Silver Collection

825 086-2

3:32

My Little Suede Shoes

Toots Thielemans / Parker

The Silver Collection

825 086-2

6:39

The Way You Look Tonight

Brad Mehldau

The Art of the Trio

Warner 2-46848-A

12:33