Night Music: August 31, 2013
Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
This Time the Dream’s On Me
Marian McPartland / Arlen, Mercer
Live at Maybeck Recital Hall
Concord CCD-4460
3:32
A Fine Romance
Marian McPartland / Fields, Kern
Live at Maybeck Recital Hall
Concord CCD-4460
2:58
Willow Weep for Me
Marian McPartland / Ronell
Live at Maybeck Recital Hall
Concord CCD-4460
5:27
Twilight World
Marian McPartland
Live at Maybeck Recital Hall
Concord CCD-4460
4:06
Prelude to a Kiss
Marian McPartland / Gordon, Mills, Ellington
Live at Maybeck Recital Hall
Concord CCD-4460
5:06
My Funny Valentine
Marian McPartland / Rodgers, Hart
Live at Maybeck Recital Hall
Concord CCD-4460
5:12
Confirmation
Chiz Harris Quartet / Parker
Confirmation
Cexton 4321
11:07
Rainbow Mist
Coleman Hawkins
Rainbow Mist
Delmark 459
2:55
Salt Peanuts
Coleman Hawkins
Rainbow Mist
Delmark 459
2:53
Lemon Drop
Duffy Jackson
Swing! Swing! Swing!
Milestone MCD-9233-2
4:47
No Time Shuffle
Duffy Jackson
Swing! Swing! Swing!
Milestone MCD-9233-2
5:15
9:00 – 10:00
Blues in the Night
Mark Elf / Arlen
New York Cats
JBR 0005
7:04
Stompin’ at the Savoy
Mark Elf / Arlen
New York Cats
JBR 0005
6:54
A Song for Love
McCoy Tyner
McCoy Tyner and the Latin All-stars
Telarc CD-83462
10:30
La Habana Sol
McCoy Tyner
McCoy Tyner and the Latin All-stars
Telarc CD-83462
8:33
I Do It For Your Love
Toots Thielemans / Simon
The Silver Collection
825 086-2
3:32
My Little Suede Shoes
Toots Thielemans / Parker
The Silver Collection
825 086-2
6:39
The Way You Look Tonight
Brad Mehldau
The Art of the Trio
Warner 2-46848-A
12:33