A family tragedy inspired Mary Katzke to sell her house and belongings, take her 10-year-old Corrin out of school, and head off around the world with him. Now Mary and Corin are back, and they've produced a film and exhibit about their experiences called World School. They join us to talk about jumping off the deep end into the wide world.

Mary Katzke, traveler and filmmaker

traveler and filmmaker Corin Katke, traveler and filmmaker

