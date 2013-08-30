World School
A family tragedy inspired Mary Katzke to sell her house and belongings, take her 10-year-old Corrin out of school, and head off around the world with him. Now Mary and Corin are back, and they've produced a film and exhibit about their experiences called World School. They join us to talk about jumping off the deep end into the wide world.
GUESTS:
- Mary Katzke, traveler and filmmaker
- Corin Katke, traveler and filmmaker
LINKS:
PARTICIPATE:
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 4, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 4, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)
