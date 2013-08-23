Are You Ready?

Globally we see almost daily reports of human populations devastated by turbo-charged storms, political unrest, even nuclear plant meltdowns. That image of a dazed survivor, searching for names of missing or found persons on a list taped to some wall are deeply haunting.

Listen Now

Next year is the 50th anniversary of our own Great Quake. And only last September, wet weather and high winds toppled trees like thousand-pound toothpicks all over Anchorage.

Are we heeding the warnings? Are we ready? Or, are we naively counting on a 911 call for our rescue.

Three guests on Hometown Alaska this week will lay out the local disaster landscape. What help can you expect if Anchorage and Alaska were to experience a major disaster? How are you expected to be prepared? Is it more than having a three-day supply of food and water? Should you connect with neighbors now? How?

Please join me with your questions and concerns about disaster readiness, whether it’s in your own home, your neighborhood or your city and state.

GUESTS:

In the studio





Kevin Spillers, director, Municipality's Office of Emergency Management

director, Municipality's Office of Emergency Management Mike Abbott, Anchorage School District COO, overseeing emergency preparedness

Anchorage School District COO, overseeing emergency preparedness Mark Mew, Police Chief, APD

LINKS:



UPCOMING MUNI OEM WORKSHOPS: All are Noon-1 p.m., BP Energy Center, 900 E. Benson Blvd.





Sept. 6 Back to Preparedness Basics: Get a Kit, Make Plan, Be Informed, Get Involved

Oct. 4 Preparing for the Zombie Apocalypse

Nov. 8 Winter: Now always a wonderland

Dec. 6 12 Days of Christmas: Great gift ideas for the preppers in your life

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 28, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 28, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast