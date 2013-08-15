Miss Witherspoon at Cyrano's Theatre Company

Ever wonder where "Bardo" is and what it has to do with one of America's most outrageous playwrights? Join Director Krista M. Schwarting and Actor Tamar Shai as they come to Stage Talk to talk about Tony and Obie award winning playwright Christopher Durang's most thought provoking comedy Miss Witherspoon being presented by Cyrano's Theatre Company August 16 through September 8.

HOST: Jean Paal, theater critic

GUESTS:





Krista M. Schwarting , Director, Miss Witherspoon at Cyrano’s

, Director, at Cyrano’s Scotty Heverling, Actor, Miss Witherspoon at Cyrano’s

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 16, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

