When Combat Veterans Come Home

Many military vets choose Alaska as their new home after completing military service. Rejoining civilian life after combat duty is a process that takes time.

Challenges include the adjustment to a way of life not organized the same as military life. Also, many vets decide to return to school and suddenly find themselves in classrooms next to students just out of high school. Others head into the job market hoping to translate their military skills into careers that will afford them a good living. Then there's establishing a new social life—finding a new place to live and making new friends.

On the next Hometown Alaska, join me, host Kathleen McCoy, and three experts fluent in both the challenges and the gifts that combat veterans bring when they re-enter community and civilian life, Wednesday at 2, repeating at 9 on KSKA Anchorage.

If you are a combat veteran, or a community member noticing the influx of veterans, please join us. We welcome questions and invite you to listen for tips from the experts on how to make this important transition successful for veterans and for the community.

Please notice that our re-broadcast time Wednesday evening has changed from 7 pm to 9 pm. Join us!

Listen Now

GUESTS:

In the studio





Sue Findlay, counselor specializing in veterans issues

counselor specializing in veterans issues John Johnson, UAA, specializing in veterans going back to school

UAA, specializing in veterans going back to school James Kirkland, Alaska VA Healthcare system, specializing in veterans employment opportunities

LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 14, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 14, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE