Anchorage Community Theatre offers a season of variety
Starting off with an Agatha Christie murder mystery and ending up with a romp on the links, Anchorage Community Theatreis bringing a plethora of pleasing plays this coming season. Executive Director Don Gomes and Scenic Designer Brian Saylor come by Stage Talk to clue us in.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
- Brian Saylor, Scenic Designer, Anchorage Community Theatre
- Don Gomes, Executive Director, Anchorage Community Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 2, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via: