Anchorage Community Theatre offers a season of variety

Starting off with an Agatha Christie murder mystery and ending up with a romp on the links, Anchorage Community Theatreis bringing a plethora of pleasing plays this coming season. Executive Director Don Gomes and Scenic Designer Brian Saylor come by Stage Talk to clue us in.



Jean Paal, theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 2, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

