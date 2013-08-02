Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage Community Theatre offers a season of variety

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published August 1, 2013 at 8:42 PM AKDT

Starting off with an Agatha Christie murder mystery and ending up with a romp on the links, Anchorage Community Theatreis bringing a plethora of pleasing plays this coming season. Executive Director Don Gomes and Scenic Designer Brian Saylor come by Stage Talk to clue us in.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 2, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Listen Now
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt