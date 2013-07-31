Connecting Alaskans with Causes they Care About

Interested in volunteering, but not sure where to start – or even what’s available? A new website from United Way of Anchorage makes it easy for you to find out how you can make a difference in Anchorage.

We enjoy our community theater, our great parks, the revitalization of our libraries, and more and more kids staying in school and graduating. Volunteers are the key to these great things about Anchorage. This new website makes it easy to make a difference: • Go to BeTheChange907.org . • Browse the needs and opportunities posted by over 50 local organizations. • ‘Become a Fan’ of the organizations you care about. By sharing your email, when they update their needs, you’ll be the first to know!

Once you’re a fan, you can help spread the word by sharing with your friends and family through Facebook or Twitter.

Volunteering is a great way to meet your neighbors, do something rewarding with your family, and help Anchorage be the city where everyone has the opportunity for a better life.

And if that isn’t enough watch this great video from a group of teens asking, ‘Why aren’t people volunteering?’ BeTheChange907.org