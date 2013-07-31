Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Connecting Alaskans with Causes they Care About

Alaska Public Media | By United Way of Anchorage
Published July 31, 2013 at 10:32 AM AKDT

Interested in volunteering, but not sure where to start – or even what’s available? A new website from United Way of Anchorage makes it easy for you to find out how you can make a difference in Anchorage.

We enjoy our community theater, our great parks, the revitalization of our libraries, and more and more kids staying in school and graduating. Volunteers are the key to these great things about Anchorage. This new website makes it easy to make a difference: • Go to BeTheChange907.org . • Browse the needs and opportunities posted by over 50 local organizations. • ‘Become a Fan’ of the organizations you care about. By sharing your email, when they update their needs, you’ll be the first to know!

Once you’re a fan, you can help spread the word by sharing with your friends and family through Facebook or Twitter.

Volunteering is a great way to meet your neighbors, do something rewarding with your family, and help Anchorage be the city where everyone has the opportunity for a better life.

And if that isn’t enough watch this great video from a group of teens asking, ‘Why aren’t people volunteering?’ BeTheChange907.org

Be The Change 907 gives volunteers an easy way to connect with causes they care about. At Day of Action last summer, Jenna Hooley and Lisa King, both of the Nerland Agency, worked with kids at the Woodland Park Boys & Girls Clubhouse to plant a rain garden garden in their play space.
