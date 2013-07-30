Flightseeing Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Parks Highway

Sunday night yet another DeHavilland Beaver aircraft got in trouble.

A Talkeetna Air Taxi flightseeing plane made an emergency landing on the Parks Highway.

Tim Despain, spokesman for the Alaska State Troopers, says that the pilot began experiencing engine trouble while flying north.

The pilot turned the plane back toward Talkeetna, when Troopers say he suffered a total engine failure and was forced to land the plane on the highway. Troopers were dispatched at 7:50 p.m. and found the plane blocking the southbound lane of the Parks.

The plane was returned to Talkeetna by helicopter and the company's maintenance staff is attempting to determine what caused the engine to fail.