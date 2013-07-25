Valley Performing Art's new season announced

From mysterious Scottish towns to mysteries on the Nile, from drama on North Carolina's Outer Banks to international farce, Valley Performing Arts in Wasilla is bringing a variety of shows to next year's season. Artistic Director Larry Bottjen and Executive Director Garry Forrester drop by Stage Talk to tell Jean and Steve all about it.



Jean Paal , theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 26, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

