Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Valley Performing Art's new season announced

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published July 25, 2013 at 4:53 PM AKDT
GarryForester

From mysterious Scottish towns to mysteries on the Nile, from drama on North Carolina's Outer Banks to international farce, Valley Performing Arts in Wasilla is bringing a variety of shows to next year's season. Artistic Director Larry Bottjen and Executive Director Garry Forrester drop by Stage Talk to tell Jean and Steve all about it.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 26, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Listen Now
Uncategorized
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt