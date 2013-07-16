Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corp of Discovery

Watch Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery on PBS. See more from UNC-TV: Coming Soon.

Sent by President Thomas Jefferson to find the fabled Northwest Passage, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark led the most important expedition in American history — a voyage of danger and discovery from St. Louis to the headwaters of the Missouri River, over the Continental Divide to the Pacific. It was the United States’ first exploration of the West and one of the nation’s most enduring adventures. This program tells the remarkable story of the entire corps — not just the two famous captains, but the young army men, French-Canadian boatmen, Clark’s African-American slave and the Shoshone woman, Sacagawea, who brought along her infant son. Hal Holbrook narrates.

