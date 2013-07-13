Masterpiece Mystery! Endeavor Series 1: Fugue

Watch Endeavour: Fugue Preview on PBS. See more from Masterpiece.

Endeavour, demoted to "general duty," meets his intellectual – and cultural – match in a new kind of serial killer haunting the Oxford twilight with cryptic clues and a disturbing love of opera.

Shaun Evans (The Take, The Last Weekend, Silk) stars as the solitary and cerebral young Inspector Morse, conducting his dogged, incorruptible pursuit of justice from the shadows of Oxford and the fringes of the police force. Roger Allum costars as Detective Inspector Fred Thursday, and Abigail Thaw, daughter of Inspector Morse star John Thaw, makes special guest appearances as Dorothea Frazil, in this new mystery written by Inspector Lewis creator and Inspector Morse writer, Russell Lewis.

