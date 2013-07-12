Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Screening for Lung Cancer

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published July 12, 2013 at 3:00 PM AKDT

A large recent study found that certain people  receiving a low-dose lung CT had a 20% lower chance of dying from lung cancer than those who got chest x-rays. This and other studies have led to a recommendation to screen for lung cancer in some patients. This week’s Line One program will discuss the pros and cons of lung cancer screening and for whom screening may be appropriate.

HOST :  Dr. Thad WoodardAnchorage pediatrician

  • Roy Olpin, director, Providence Cancer Center

  • James Blom, MD, radiation oncologist

LIVE BROADCAST:  July 15, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: July 15, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

