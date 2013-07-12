Screening for Lung Cancer

A large recent study found that certain people receiving a low-dose lung CT had a 20% lower chance of dying from lung cancer than those who got chest x-rays. This and other studies have led to a recommendation to screen for lung cancer in some patients. This week’s Line One program will discuss the pros and cons of lung cancer screening and for whom screening may be appropriate.

HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUESTS:





Roy Olpin, director, Providence Cancer Center

director, Providence Cancer Center James Blom, MD, radiation oncologist

LIVE BROADCAST: July 15, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: July 15, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

