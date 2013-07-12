Screening for Lung Cancer
A large recent study found that certain people receiving a low-dose lung CT had a 20% lower chance of dying from lung cancer than those who got chest x-rays. This and other studies have led to a recommendation to screen for lung cancer in some patients. This week’s Line One program will discuss the pros and cons of lung cancer screening and for whom screening may be appropriate.
RESOURCES:
- Providence Alaska Cancer Center
- Information on lung cancer screening from the American Cancer Society
- American Lung Association- Alaska
- Lung cancer basics from the National Institutes of Health
- The Lung Cancer Alliance, national non-profit organization dedicated solely to providing support and advocacy for people living with or at risk for the disease
- Free advice on quitting smoking - 1-800-QUIT-NOW
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUESTS:
- Roy Olpin, director, Providence Cancer Center
- James Blom, MD, radiation oncologist
LIVE BROADCAST: July 15, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: July 15, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
