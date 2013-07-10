Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Secrets of the Dead: Ultimate Tut

Alaska Public Media | By Kavelina Torres
Published July 10, 2013 at 2:30 AM AKDT

Watch Ultimate Tut - Preview on PBS. See more from Secrets of the Dead.

Egyptologist Chris Naunton mounts the most comprehensive investigation ever undertaken to build the ultimate picture of Tutankhamun. Naunton takes a 21st century approach to ancient history, bringing together the latest evidence from a team of archaeologists, anatomists, and geologists; and blending 3D graphics, stylized reconstruction and action-adventure forensic investigation, to offer fresh insights into how Tutankhamun was buried, why his tomb was the only one to remain intact, and the enduring enigma around how he died.


  • TV: Wednesday 7/10 at 8:00pm
Kavelina Torres
