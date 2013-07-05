Cleveland Orchestra in Performance: Boulez Conducts Mahler

Watch The Cleveland Orchestra: Boulez Conducts Mahler on PBS. See more from PBS Arts.

Episode: The Cleveland Orchestra: Boulez Conducts Mahler Pierre Boulez conducts Gustav Mahler’s Adagio from Symphony No. 10 in F-Sharp Major and “Des Knaben Wunderhorn” (“The Youth’s Magic Horn”), Songs for Voice and Orchestra, with soloists Magdalena Kožená, mezzo-soprano, and baritone Christian Gerhaher. The concert opens with the romantic and melancholy Adagio and continues with the songs, based on texts from a collection of German folk poetry. TV: Friday 7/5 at 9:30pm