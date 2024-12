If "a musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical" sounds a little confusing, then tune into Stage Talk this week to hear director Shelly Wozniak and actor Scotty Heverling talk about , the Obie Award winning musical by Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen performing at Cyrano's Theatre Company running July 4th through August 4th.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

Jean Paal theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Shelly Wozniak , Director, at Cyrano's

, Director, at Cyrano's Scotty Heverling, Actor, at Cyrano's

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday June 28, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Listen Now