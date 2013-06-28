Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Annie: It's the Hard Knock Life, From Script to Stage

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published June 28, 2013 at 2:30 AM AKDT

The show-stopping musical Annie, its characters and its songs are timeless and classic. It’s been 35 years since the little orphan Annie first stepped onto a Broadway stage. For Annie’s return to Broadway, this documentary offers a memorable behind-the-scenes look at every step of a single Annie production number, from the earliest phases of discussion among the creative team, rehearsals with actors, to opening night on Broadway. Through the staging of the song “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” viewers are introduced to the work of the actors who play the orphans and the professionals who shape and contribute to the final production of the song.


  • TV: Friday, 6/28 at 9:30pm
