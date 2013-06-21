Sound Secrets Behind Films

Nat Reichman has worked with the great Phillip Glass as well as Alaska's own famous classical composer John Luther Adams. This month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, we'll explore the journey from growing up in Valdez Alaska to being a major music producer and mixing engineer specializing in contemporary classical music and soundtracks for television.



HOSTS: Sandy Harper and Dick Reichman

GUEST: Nathanial Reichman, Award winning Music Producer and Re-Recording Mixer

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: June 24, 2013 at 1:30 p.m.

