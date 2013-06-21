Eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder include extreme emotions, attitudes, and behaviors surrounding weight and food issues. Eating disorders are serious emotional and physical conditions that take an extreme toll on entire families and can have severe and life-threatening consequences. On the next Line One, join host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests as they discuss these complex illnesses and explore treatment options for people suffering from eating disorders.

HOST : Prentiss Pemberton, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Counseling Solutions

Dr. Mary Ann Foland, M.D. Family Physician, Primary Care Associates, LLC

M.D. Family Physician, Primary Care Associates, LLC Connie Dafoe-Rueb , M.S. R.D. L.S. Providence hospital

, M.S. R.D. L.S. Providence hospital Cristy Williams, LCSW, Anchorage clinical therapist specializing in Eating Disorders

LIVE BROADCAST: June 24, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: June 24, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

