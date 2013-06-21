Eating Disorders
Eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder include extreme emotions, attitudes, and behaviors surrounding weight and food issues. Eating disorders are serious emotional and physical conditions that take an extreme toll on entire families and can have severe and life-threatening consequences. On the next Line One, join host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests as they discuss these complex illnesses and explore treatment options for people suffering from eating disorders.
- National Eating Disorder (NEDA) website
- National Institute Mental Health: Eating disorders
- American Psychiatric Association: Eating disorders
- National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website
- Primary Care Associates
- Anchorage, AK NEDA Walk
- Easting Disorders Resources and Information
HOST : Prentiss Pemberton, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Counseling Solutions
- Dr. Mary Ann Foland, M.D. Family Physician, Primary Care Associates, LLC
- Connie Dafoe-Rueb, M.S. R.D. L.S. Providence hospital
- Cristy Williams, LCSW, Anchorage clinical therapist specializing in Eating Disorders
LIVE BROADCAST: June 24, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: June 24, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
