Season 5 of Addressing Alaskans on KSKA wraps up with Shyanne Beatty of Native Voice 1 and KNBA FM 90.3. Hosted by the Anchorage Museum as part of the Alaska Native CultureSmithsonian Spotlight lectures series, Shyanne talks about relying upon radio for communication and survival as a child growing up in Eagle, Alaska and what led her to a career in radio. "Discovering Our Native Voice" was recorded on May 2.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, June 25, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, June 25, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER: Shyanne Beatty, Native Voice 1 and KNBA FM 90.3

RECORDED: May 2, 2013 at the Anchorage Musuem

HOST: Anchorage Musuem

EVENT: Alaska Native Culture Smithsonian Spotlight lectures series



