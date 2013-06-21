Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Cemetery Tours are back

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published June 21, 2013 at 12:27 PM AKDT

Cemetery Tours

Summer is here and that means folks are heading to the cemetery once again to visit some of Alaska's most famous and infamous characters. Join Linda Benson, Bruce Kelly and Audrey Kelly as they talk about this year's Annual John Bagoy Summer Solstice Cemetery Tour.

HOSTS:

GUEST: 


  • Linda Benson

  • Bruce Kelly

  • Audrey Kelly

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday June 14, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

