Cemetery Tours are back

Summer is here and that means folks are heading to the cemetery once again to visit some of Alaska's most famous and infamous characters. Join Linda Benson, Bruce Kelly and Audrey Kelly as they talk about this year's Annual John Bagoy Summer Solstice Cemetery Tour.



Jean Paal, theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

Linda Benson

Bruce Kelly

Audrey Kelly

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday June 14, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

