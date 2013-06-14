Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
What's up with the weather?

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published June 14, 2013 at 5:30 PM AKDT

Huge storms in the fall. A winter that was slow to start and then wouldn't quit. A late, frigid spring that turned into a scorching June. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about just how unusual the weather has been, and how that relates to climate--or doesn't. Tune in  with your questions for our weather and climate experts.

November 12, 2012: a huge, powerful storm hits Alaska. Credit: NASA's Earth Observatory (Powerful Storm hits Alaska) [CC-BY-2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
HOST: Charles Wohlforth

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 19, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 19, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

