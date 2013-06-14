What's up with the weather?
Huge storms in the fall. A winter that was slow to start and then wouldn't quit. A late, frigid spring that turned into a scorching June. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about just how unusual the weather has been, and how that relates to climate--or doesn't. Tune in with your questions for our weather and climate experts.
GUESTS:
- John Walsh,President's Professor of Global Change & Chief Scientist, International Arctic Research Center, UAF
- Eugene Petrescu, Regional Scientist, National Weather Service, Alaska Region
LINKS:
- National Weather Service, Alaska Region
- Alaska Climate Summaries
- NOAA background information on climate change
- EPA student's guide to climate change
- Alaska climate change impacts and adaptation -- EPA
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 19, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 19, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts