What's up with the weather?

Huge storms in the fall. A winter that was slow to start and then wouldn't quit. A late, frigid spring that turned into a scorching June. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about just how unusual the weather has been, and how that relates to climate--or doesn't. Tune in with your questions for our weather and climate experts.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 19, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 19, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

