Co-Housing
A group of Anchorage residents is ready to build Alaska’s first co-housing project. A form of condominium, co-housing is not really accounted for in current zoning codes, but may be a housing option preferable to those who seek a sustainable future in an urban environment. It reduces costs and is without the privacy concerns that room-mate situations have. In order to do it, you have to put your money on the line.
HOST: Steve Heimel
