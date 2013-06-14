Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Co-Housing

Published June 14, 2013 at 5:04 PM AKDT
Rendering of future Ravens’ Roost Cohousing neighborhood by Kraus Fitch. http://www.abbottcoho.org/
A group of Anchorage residents is ready to build Alaska’s first co-housing project. A form of condominium, co-housing is not really accounted for in current zoning codes, but may be a housing option preferable to those who seek a sustainable future in an urban environment.  It reduces costs and is without the privacy concerns that room-mate situations have. In order to do it, you have to put your money on the line.

