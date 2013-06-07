Anaphylaxis
The leading cause of the life threatening allergic reactions is food allergy. This is known as anaphylaxis. On the next Line One, host Dr. Woodard and his guest Anchorage allergist Dr. Melinda Rathkopf will explore the food related causes of anaphylaxis, the prevention, and treatment.
LINKS:
- Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center of Alaska
- The Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Network
- YouTube: Epipen and Twinject epinephrine injectors
- Latest epinephrine injector, the Auvi-Q
- YouTube Allergy Alaska: Recognizing and Treating Anaphylaxis
- YouTube Allergy Alaska channel
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST: Dr. Melinda Rathkopf, allergist, Anchorage
LIVE BROADCAST: June 10, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: June 10, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE