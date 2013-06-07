Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anaphylaxis

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 7, 2013 at 3:00 PM AKDT

The leading cause of the life threatening allergic reactions is food allergy. This is known as anaphylaxis. On the next Line One, host Dr. Woodard and his guest Anchorage allergist Dr. Melinda Rathkopf will explore the food related causes of anaphylaxis, the prevention, and treatment.

HOST :  Dr. Thad WoodardAnchorage pediatrician

GUEST:   Dr. Melinda Rathkopf, allergist, Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST:  June 10, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: June 10, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

