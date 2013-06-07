The leading cause of the life threatening allergic reactions is food allergy. This is known as anaphylaxis. On the next Line One, host Dr. Woodard and his guest Anchorage allergist Dr. Melinda Rathkopf will explore the food related causes of anaphylaxis, the prevention, and treatment.

HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Dr. Melinda Rathkopf, allergist, Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST: June 10, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: June 10, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

