UAA vs. Harvard Debate: Repealing the 2nd Amendment

"Should this House Repeal the Second Amendment?" The University of Alaska of Anchorage Seawolf debate team argues in support and Harvard opposes the repeal at this sell out event recorded at the Beat Tooth theater pub in Anchorage on May 2nd.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, June 4, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, June 4, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: April 25, 2013 at Bear Tooth theater pub

MODERATOR: Steve Johnson, Associate Professor, Director of Debate, University of Alaska Anchorage

HOST: University of Alaska Anchorage, Bear Tooth Theater pub



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear onAddressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via e-mail, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Listen Now

Video streaming by Ustream