Celiac Disease
Suddenly dietary gluten is everyone’s worst enemy and linked to all kinds of symptoms. On the next Line One: Your Health Connection we will discuss celiac disease, the sources of gluten, wheat allergy and discover what’s real and what’s not about gluten with Anchorage gastroenterologist Dr. Greg Semancik.
- National Digestive Diseases Information Clearinghouse (NDDIC): Celiac disease
- Celiac Disease Foundation
- Mayo Clinic Video: Celiac disease
- UCTV video: Celiac Disease and Gluten Sensitivity
- National Foundation for Celiac Awareness
- FARE (Food Allergy Research Education
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology: Allergies
- Stanford: The Low FODMAP Diet
- Dr. Greg Semancik
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST: Greg Semancik, MD, Anchorage pediatric gastroenterologist
LIVE BROADCAST: June 3, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: June 3, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
