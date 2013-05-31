Suddenly dietary gluten is everyone’s worst enemy and linked to all kinds of symptoms. On the next Line One: Your Health Connection we will discuss celiac disease, the sources of gluten, wheat allergy and discover what’s real and what’s not about gluten with Anchorage gastroenterologist Dr. Greg Semancik.



HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Greg Semancik, MD, Anchorage pediatric gastroenterologist

LIVE BROADCAST: June 3, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: June 3, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

