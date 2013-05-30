Summer Theatre with Alaska Theatre of Youth

Alaska Theatre of Youth is not only bringing acting to the stage and the classroom, but singing, the circus and a little bit o' fightin' (safely, of course!). Jessica Jacob and Krystal DeJesus come by Stage Talk to give a glimpse of what's in store for training young performers during ATY's 30th anniversary this summer.



Jean Paal, theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

Jessica Jacob, Executive Director, ATY

Krystal DeJesus, Musical Director, Instructor ATY

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 31, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

