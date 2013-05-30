Summer Theatre with Alaska Theatre of Youth
Alaska Theatre of Youth is not only bringing acting to the stage and the classroom, but singing, the circus and a little bit o' fightin' (safely, of course!). Jessica Jacob and Krystal DeJesus come by Stage Talk to give a glimpse of what's in store for training young performers during ATY's 30th anniversary this summer.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUEST:
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 31, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
