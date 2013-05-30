Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Summer Theatre with Alaska Theatre of Youth

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published May 30, 2013 at 5:18 PM AKDT

Alaska Theatre of Youth is not only bringing acting to the stage and the classroom, but singing, the circus and a little bit o' fightin' (safely, of course!). Jessica Jacob and Krystal DeJesus come by Stage Talk to give a glimpse of what's in store for training young performers during ATY's 30th anniversary this summer.

HOSTS:

GUEST: 


  • Jessica Jacob, Executive Director, ATY

  • Krystal DeJesus, Musical Director, Instructor ATY

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 31, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

