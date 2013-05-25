Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

National Memorial Day Concert

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published May 25, 2013 at 2:30 AM AKDT

Watch The 2013 National Memorial Day Concert Promo on PBS. See more from National Memorial Day Concert.

On the eve of Memorial Day, join co-hosts Joe Mantegna (“Criminal Minds”) and Gary Sinise (“CSI: New York”) for a night of remembrance featuring an all-star line-up performing with the National Symphony Orchestra. The 24th annual broadcast of the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT airs live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, and to our troops around the world on the American Forces Network.


  • TV: Sunday, 5/26 at 7:00pm
News
Josh Edge
See stories by Josh Edge