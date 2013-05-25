Watch The 2013 National Memorial Day Concert Promo on PBS. See more from National Memorial Day Concert.

On the eve of Memorial Day, join co-hosts Joe Mantegna (“Criminal Minds”) and Gary Sinise (“CSI: New York”) for a night of remembrance featuring an all-star line-up performing with the National Symphony Orchestra. The 24th annual broadcast of the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT airs live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, and to our troops around the world on the American Forces Network.

