"What is it about Alaska's bush pilots?" asked Katie Ringsmuth Historian with National Park Service in Anchorage. This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to her talk on "Wrangell Mountain Sky Boys: How Buffalo Bill, Buck Taylor and Bob Reeve Created Alaska's Skyboy Narrative.” As part of The Centennial Flight of Alaska lecture series hosted by the Cook Inlet Historical Society, Ringsmuth was recorded speaking at the Anchorage Museum on April 18.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, May 28, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, May 28, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: April 18, 2013 at the Anchorage Museum

SPEAKERS: Katie Ringsmuth, National Park Service Historian, Anchorage

HOST: Cook Inlet Historical Society



