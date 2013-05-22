Secrets of the Dead: Airmen and Headhunters

Watch Airmen and the Headhunters - Preview on PBS. See more from Secrets of the Dead.

Investigate the extraordinary survival story of a crew of airmen shot down over the jungles of Japanese-occupied Borneo during World War II. This film recounts the rescue of a U.S. bomber crew by Dayak tribesmen, known for taking the heads of their enemies. The Dayaks fed and protected the airmen before leading them to the base of the maverick British special ops officer, Major Tom Harrisson, who was fighting a guerrilla war against the Japanese with a band of Australian commandoes. The program features an exclusive interview with the sole surviving member of the U.S. crew, as well as interviews with a number of the Dayak tribespeople and Japanese and Australian veterans.

