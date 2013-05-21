Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Ghost Army

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published May 21, 2013 at 2:30 AM AKDT

War, deception and art come together in this astonishing true story of American G.I.s who tricked the enemy with rubber tanks, sound effects and carefully crafted illusions during WWII. This remarkable tale of a top-secret mission that was at once absurd, deadly and amazingly effective is told through the stories of the veterans, many of whom — like Bill Blass and Ellsworth Kelly — would go on to have illustrious careers in art, design and fashion.


  • TV: Tuesday, 5/21 at 7:00pm
Josh Edge
