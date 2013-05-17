Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Cyrano's Theatre Company presents Red by John Logan

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published May 17, 2013 at 2:06 PM AKDT
L-R Jaron Carlson and Mark Robokoff in Cyrano's Red. Photo courtesy Cyrano's.
You may not be "seeing red", but you'll certainly be "hearing Red" if you tune into Stage Talk this week as Director ElizabethWare and Actor Mark Robokoff join Jean and Steve to talk about Red, John Logan's exciting Tony Award winning play about the artist Mark Rothko performing at Cyrano's Theatre Company May 30th through June 16th.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 17, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

