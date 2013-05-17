Cyrano's Theatre Company presents Red by John Logan

You may not be "seeing red", but you'll certainly be "hearing Red" if you tune into Stage Talk this week as Director ElizabethWare and Actor Mark Robokoff join Jean and Steve to talk about Red, John Logan's exciting Tony Award winning play about the artist Mark Rothko performing at Cyrano's Theatre Company May 30th through June 16th.



Jean Paal , theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 17, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

