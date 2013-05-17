Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Reducing the Impact of Substance Abuse and Mental Illness

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published May 17, 2013 at 3:08 PM AKDT

On the next Line One: Your Health Connection, Dr. Woodard hosts Pamela Hyde, Administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrationn (SAMHSA), a public health agency whose mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America’s communities. Call-in with your questions and comments.

HOST :  Dr. Thad WoodardAnchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Pamela Hyde, Administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrationn (SAMHSA)

LIVE BROADCAST:  May 20, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: May 20, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

