Reducing the Impact of Substance Abuse and Mental Illness
On the next Line One: Your Health Connection, Dr. Woodard hosts Pamela Hyde, Administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrationn (SAMHSA), a public health agency whose mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America’s communities. Call-in with your questions and comments.
LINKS:
- SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration)
- SAMHSA: Find a facility in your state
- SAMHSA: Treatment
- Youtube SAMHSA: Stories of Recovery and Hope
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST: Pamela Hyde, Administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrationn (SAMHSA)
LIVE BROADCAST: May 20, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: May 20, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE