The Beverly Hillbillies produced by VPA

"Come and listen to a story about man named Jed" or better yet, come and listen to a story about Valley Performing Art's stage production of the classic TV sit-com, The Beverly Hillbillies opening May 10th and running through the 26th in Wasilla. Director Larry Burton and VPA's PR Director Tammy Parker come "set a spell" with Jean and Steve this week on Stage Talk.



Jean Paal , theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 10, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

