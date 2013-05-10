Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Beverly Hillbillies produced by VPA

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published May 10, 2013 at 1:39 PM AKDT

"Come and listen to a story about  man named Jed" or better yet, come and listen to a story about Valley Performing Art's stage production of the classic TV sit-com, The Beverly Hillbillies opening May 10th and running through the 26th in Wasilla. Director Larry Burton and VPA's PR Director Tammy Parker come "set a spell" with Jean and Steve this week on Stage Talk.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 10, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
