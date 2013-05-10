The Beverly Hillbillies produced by VPA
"Come and listen to a story about man named Jed" or better yet, come and listen to a story about Valley Performing Art's stage production of the classic TV sit-com, The Beverly Hillbillies opening May 10th and running through the 26th in Wasilla. Director Larry Burton and VPA's PR Director Tammy Parker come "set a spell" with Jean and Steve this week on Stage Talk.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
- Larry Burton, Director, The Beverly Hillbillies at VPA
- Tammy Parker, PR Director, The Beverly Hillbillies at VPA
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 10, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
