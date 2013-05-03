Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mayor Sullivan Rejects Labor Law Petitions, Legislators Consider Oil Tax Debate

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 3, 2013 at 1:00 PM AKDT

News headlines up for discussion this week include:


  • Mayor Sullivan reject labor law petition from unions

  • Key facts and figures on city employment, pay, unions

  • Legislative session: oil tax debate and marijuana initiative

  • Governor Parnell travelling, where?

  • The state plans a fast-track study of the prospects of liquefied gas exports. Why? And why now?

  • A Fairbanks woman sentenced to two years for election fraud

  • Rosemary Shinohara retires from Anchorage Daily News: Reflections and "What's different?" about Anchorage?

HOST: Michael Carey

GUESTS:

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, May 3 at 2:00 p.m. and May 4, at 6:00 p.m.

Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 4 at 5:00 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Edition updates automatically — via e-mailRSS or podcasts

ALASKA EDITION ARCHIVE

Listen Now
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack