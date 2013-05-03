Mayor Sullivan Rejects Labor Law Petitions, Legislators Consider Oil Tax Debate
News headlines up for discussion this week include:
- Mayor Sullivan reject labor law petition from unions
- Key facts and figures on city employment, pay, unions
- Legislative session: oil tax debate and marijuana initiative
- Governor Parnell travelling, where?
- The state plans a fast-track study of the prospects of liquefied gas exports. Why? And why now?
- A Fairbanks woman sentenced to two years for election fraud
- Rosemary Shinohara retires from Anchorage Daily News: Reflections and "What's different?" about Anchorage?
HOST: Michael Carey
GUESTS:
- Rosemary Shinohara, Anchorage Daily News
- Lisa Demer, Anchorage Daily News
- Steve MacDonald, KTUU Channel 2 News
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, May 3 at 2:00 p.m. and May 4, at 6:00 p.m.
Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 4 at 5:00 p.m.
